20 Questions With Blackhawks Defenseman Jack Johnson

1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?

Probably the Red Wings. Detroit kid.

2. Favorite NHL player growing up and why?

I had two, and they were both extremely different players. Chris Chelios, an American defenseman who was like "it" growing up. And Alex Kovalev. He was the most fun player to watch.

3. What was your welcome to the NHL moment?

Honestly, I think just walking into the locker room a few days after my last college game and realizing how much bigger the guys are than the college kids. *Laughs*

4. Favorite road city in the NHL

Probably Los Angeles.

5. Favorite road arena in the NHL

Madison Square Garden. World's most famous arena. It's probably my favorite one to visit as a visiting player.

6. Favorite all-time teammate and why?

That's a good question. I've got a couple college teammates that I'd put up there for sure. Chris Summers, Mark Mitera and Dan Fartig. We're lifelong friends, families get together. We've known each other forever.

7. Why do you wear No. 8?

Because it was the only single-digit number left. *Laughs*

8. Favorite activity to unwind from hockey?

Probably hanging out with my kids.

9. What's your stick flex number?

107. I've been using that forever and that's what I got comfortable with. When I was a kid, I would get senior shaft sticks because they wouldn't break and I just got used to using a really stiff stick.

10. What's one thing you have to do on a game day?

I don't have to nap, so I'd say have some spaghetti for lunch. Pregame meal.

11. Best hockey prank you've witnessed

I like when guys take the markers and they put like eyes and eyebrows and a nose on someone's visor, so when they pull it off and put it on, it's colored on.

12. Hardest player you've had to defend and why

Alex Kovalev. *Laughs*

13. Current or former player you'd want as your D partner

Rob Blake. We were D partners at one point. He was my first one and I had such a great time with him.

14. Build your all-time 3-on-3 overtime lineup

Oh man, I'm going to go with Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky and Sergei Fedorov. No defenseman? No. Don't need 'em. *Laughs*

15. Favorite TV show or movie

Right now, Yellowstone.

16. Favorite vacation spot in the summer

Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We have family there and I usually train there and the kids have a great time.

17. Favorite sport outside of hockey?

Football. College football.

18. What's your golf handicap and which 3 teammates would you want in a foursome?

100. *Laughs* And to do well? Yeah, or for pure entertainment or maybe a combination of both. For entertainment, I'm going to say Max Domi, Jonathan Toews and Alex Stalock. And sneak in Sam Lafferty because he'll bring up the handicap.

19. Favorite non-hockey athlete ever?

Tom Brady. Michigan guy.

20. If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

I probably would've just joined the military.

