2 young teens remain hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in west suburban hit-and-run

Police in west suburban Northlake are searching for a driver who ran a stop sign Wednesday night and hit two children riding on bicycles before fleeing the scene. Both children were left seriously injured



Surveillance video released by Northlake police appears to show two boys riding their bikes side-by-side on Roy Avenue at around 8:20 p.m.

A white sedan, which police said had tinted windows and chrome rims, is seen running the stop sign at the intersection of Roy Ave. and Lyndale Ave. A loud crash can be heard on the video, followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding away.



“One bike was tore up on the side. The other was over there, and I was like, 'Oh my God,” neighbor Juan Payan said.

Payan added that the boys were young teenagers who often rode their bicycles in the area.



“The bike was almost in half,” nearby resident Danny Escamilla told NBC Chicago.

Escamilla said many neighbors ran to help the children after they were struck, with several residents having long complained about speeding drivers.

“I think it was just a disaster. Yesterday shouldn’t have happened,” he said.



Police said both children remain hospitalized.