A beloved Chicago restaurant that closed its doors two years ago will officially reopen in a new location this week.

Tavern on Rush, the longtime Gold Coast staple that closed in 2022, will reopen to guests in its "newly renovated space" at 1015 N. Rush Street in the Thompson Chicago hotel beginning Monday, Sept. 30.

According to a release, the restaurant will begin seating dinner guests at 3 p.m. through midnight, with happy hour expected to be "booming."

The reimagined, 16,000 square-foot space will feature an "updated spin" on the original spot, with rich, red accents and nostalgic photographs and a bar that nods to its former location on Rush street. The two-level restaurant includes a main dining room, cocktail lounge, upscale bar, expansive outdoor patio and private event spaces, the release said.

The spot will also feature the refurbished old Tavern on Rush sign, meant to honor the original restaurant's near 25-year legacy.

"For generations, this restaurant has been a cornerstone of our community, a place that held so many memories,” longtime owner Phil Stefani said in a release. “It’s a privilege to welcome back loyal patrons to experience a new chapter in our story while also inviting new patrons to make new memories together.”

Joining the restaurant's revival will be beloved elements from the original Tavern on Rush, including themed nights, along with "maître d ’extraordinaire" Benny Nadzaku, who has been with the restuarant and the Stefani Restaurant Group for more than 40 years, the release said.

Following its opening, the restaurant is set to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on weekends, a prior release said. It will will also provide room service and catering for the hotel, the release said. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The restuarant was previously located at 1031 N. Rush Street, where it served diners for 25 years. It closed in October 2022 after the former landlords made the decision to not renew the lease, a press release said.

Here's a sneak peek into what the new Tavern on Rush will look like: