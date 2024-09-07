2-year-old stabbed to death by 6-year-old brother in Joliet home

A 2-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his 6-year-old brother inside a Joliet residence Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded just before 5:05 p.m. to a home in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive for reports of a child who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who had sustained multiple stab wounds, with a preliminary investigation determining he was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, officials said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the victim's family is cooperating with the investigation, with the Department of Children and Family Services working with detectives regarding the incident.

There was no further information available.