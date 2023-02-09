2-Year-Old Girl Killed After Accidentally Shooting Herself With Family-Owned Weapon in Northwest Indiana

A 2-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a family-owned weapon inside a Portage, Ind. home on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said officers and paramedics responded to the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday for calls of a two-year-old child with a gunshot wound.

Immediate aid was provided to the child, who was later taken to a hospital in Portage before being flown to a trauma center in Illinois where she later died.

An initial investigation shows that the girl was able to gain access to a family-owned weapon, discharging a single round after discovering the weapon.

There were no other injuries reported and no other children were inside the home at the time of the incident.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, as the investigation continues to determine if criminal charges will be filed, according to officials.

There is no further information available.