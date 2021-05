A two-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 26th Street.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The girl was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in unknown condition. Police have not released more details at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.