2-Year-Old Girl Shot to Death in Suburban Harvey, Officials Say

A 2-year-old girl has died after they were killed in a shooting in suburban Harvey on Thursday night, officials say.

According to Harvey officials, the shooting occurred in the 15300 block of South Lexington.

Details on what transpired during the shooting are still being collected, but officials say there is no current danger to the public. Officials declined to say whether any suspects were in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

"We are heartbroken that one of our innocent children has taken, and detectives will work with law enforcement agencies to bring the suspect to justice," Chief Joseph Moseley said during a press conference.

Officials are still speaking to family members in the process of the investigation.

