A 2-year-old child has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in Joliet, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of South Eastern Avenue where they discovered the small child "had shot themselves," according to police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.

English said the child "unfortunately succumbed to their injuries."

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.

