2-year-old boy found dead, suspect in custody following northern Indiana standoff

A 2-year-old boy was found dead and a suspect was placed into custody following a SWAT standoff that lasted more than 18 hours in northern Indiana, authorities said.

The situation unfolded starting at around 9:06 p.m. Saturday at a home in Elkhart, approximately 15 miles east of South Bend. Deputies arrived to conduct a welfare check on a man and his children and were initially unable to make contact with the man, police said.

Sheriff's deputies later learned the man was armed and had threatened to harm both his children and law enforcement.

At around 12:09 a.m. on Sunday, the Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team attempted to contact the man, at which point he refused to exit the residence and fired a gun before barricading himself inside the home, authorities said.

The incident continued into the daytime hours, during which the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was requested to assist. Following many attempts throughout the morning and afternoon to contact the man with "little success," state police entered the home and placed the suspect into custody.

First responders discovered a 2-year-old boy deceased inside the home, authorities said. A 4-year-old girl was found alive and treated at the scene. She was released to a relative, state police said.

The man was identified as Ryan Snyder, 37, police said. Snyder was examined at a local hospital before being booked at the Elkhart County Jail. Additional information regarding

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office will review the case to determine charges against Snyder, authorities said.