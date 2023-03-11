2 Wounded in Loop Shooting Just Hour Before River Dyeing

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Loop Saturday morning, just over an hour before the Chicago River was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, police said.

According to officials, preliminary information indicates a 58-year-old man and 35-year-old man engaged in an armed confrontation just after 8:50 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street.

The 58-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the left arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The 35-year-old man was struck to the right leg and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by Area Three detectives, officials said.