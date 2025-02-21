2 wounded in shooting at South Side car dealership

Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at a car dealership in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said.

According to officials, a 20-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were inside a car dealership at around 6:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Western Avenue when an unknown gunman entered and opened fire towards both people before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The woman was grazed to the right arm and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives and there was no further information available.