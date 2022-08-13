2 Women Seriously Injured in Boating Accident at ‘Playpen:' Chicago Fire Officials

Two women were taken to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries following a boating accident Saturday evening in Lake Michigan, authorities said.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as "the Playpen," north of Navy Pier, in regarding to a boating accident. Two women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to fire officials.

As of Saturday evening, it remained unclear what injuries the women sustained and what caused the accident.