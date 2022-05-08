2 Women Seriously Hurt After South Chicago Stabbing, Police Say

Two people were seriously injured Saturday night after they were stabbed following an argument in South Chicago.

According to authorities, the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Coles at approximately 11 p.m. when an acquaintance began stabbing them after an argument.

Police say that a 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries after the attack.

The assailant fled the scene, and no suspects are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the attack.