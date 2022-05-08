South Chicago

2 Women Seriously Hurt After South Chicago Stabbing, Police Say

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

Two people were seriously injured Saturday night after they were stabbed following an argument in South Chicago.

According to authorities, the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Coles at approximately 11 p.m. when an acquaintance began stabbing them after an argument.

Police say that a 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries after the attack.

The assailant fled the scene, and no suspects are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the attack.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

South Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us