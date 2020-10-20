Logan Square

2 Women Killed, Man Injured in Vehicle Crash in Logan Square: Police

Two women were killed and a man injured in a vehicle crash Monday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 10:20 p.m. a 55-year-old driver of a Toyota SUV was driving on Fullerton Avenue when she crashed into a Ford Focus in the 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she also died.

The driver of the Focus, a 33-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating the crash.

