2 women killed in Cicero shooting

Two women were killed in a shooting in Cicero Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania said Cicero police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of South 48th Court shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found two women, ages 19 and 29, with gunshot wounds. Both women were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Hanania said the shooting appeared to have been a domestic-related, isolated incident.

The shooting is under investigation, with a person of interest being sought by police.

There is currently no further information.