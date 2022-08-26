2 Women in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Sitting Car in West Rogers Park

Two women were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night on a residential block in West Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said.

In the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., two women were sitting in a parked, white SUV when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain, according to authorities.

A woman, 29, was struck in the neck and transported to to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The other woman, whose age was unknown, was shot in the face and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to authorities, no one is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.