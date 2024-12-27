2 women found shot to death inside suburban home with children inside: Police

Two women were found shot and killed inside a home with two children in a Chicago suburb Thursday evening, authorities said.

Park Forest police said they were called just after 6 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot victim inside a home in the 300 block of Miami Street. After arriving, officers forced their way into the home and discovered two unresponsive women inside the home, alongside two unharmed children.

The woman, ages 30 and 51, both had gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The children were also taken to area hospitals for medical treatment "as a precaution," according to the department.

"The initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident, as the victims and the suspect were acquainted with each other. This is an active investigation and more information will be made available at a later time," the department wrote on social media.

Anyone with information on what happened is being asked to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.