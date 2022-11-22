2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say

Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood.

After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to enter the home, where they discovered two women. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

A media update will be available later Tuesday evening. We will update this story with new details as they become available.