Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Attacking 3 Women at Multiple CTA Stops: Police

A suspect is undergoing a mental health evaluation after he allegedly injured three women in two separate attacks on CTA property Wednesday morning.

According to police, the first attacked happened near the CTA’s Cermak train platform at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police say that a man was standing near the platform when he pulled out a sharp object and struck a 22-year-old woman in the face. He then attempted to stab a 20-year-old woman, who was able to evade the initial attack.

Authorities say the man then punched the woman in the face and fled the scene.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stabbing victim self-transported to an area hospital, and was reportedly in good condition.

Just 13 minutes later near the CTA’s Roosevelt platform, the same man is believed to have swung a construction cone at a 23-year-old woman. She was struck by the cone, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The suspect in the case, identified as a 29-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents.