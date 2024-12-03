Two of three people killed in a mass shooting at Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood have been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The victims -- a 28-year-old and a 26-year-old man, who were among eight people shot inside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side -- were identified as Jon Carlos Blancarcer and Hector Sajo, respectively.

A third person killed in the shooting has not yet been identified.

The eight victims ranged in age between 20 and 35 years old, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:10 p.m. Monday near West 59th Street and South St. Louis Avenue, but several questions surrounding what happened remain unanswered hours after the incident.

According to authorities, all eight victims were at a gathering inside a home in the 3500 block of West 59th Street.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the area and discovered four men and four women had been shot, said Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol John Hein.

NBC Chicago talked to one witness, who reported a chaotic scene.

“I just heard like, screaming. People like running out the house, screaming," the witness said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear late Monday as police continued to investigate.

Police said they previously responded to several calls at the home where the shooting occurred, but the specifics of the calls weren't released.

"On behalf of the entire city, I want to extend my condolences to everyone impacted by the mass shooting that took place in Gage Park," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "We as a city are praying and grieving for all the victims, survivors, and their families. There is no place in our city for senseless acts of violence. My office will remain in close contact with CPD to ensure all those responsible are held accountable."

Police had yet to release information on potential suspects.

As of Monday evening, detectives were in the process of interviewing witnesses as they worked to find those responsible.

"We're going to solve this crime and find the individuals responsible for this heinous, terrible incident," Hein said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.