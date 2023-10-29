Indiana State Police

2 victims airlifted to hospitals after series of crashes on Indiana highway

Two individuals had to be airlifted to hospitals after a series of crashes on an Indiana highway near Hammond on Saturday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crashes occurred near the Kennedy Avenue exit in Hammond. At approximately 4 a.m., a vehicle struck an arrow-board sign that was on the right shoulder, warning drivers of a lane shift in the roadway.

That sign then landed in the lanes of travel, police said.

A vehicle swerving to avoid the sign crashed their vehicle and was pinned inside of the minivan, police said. After they were extricated, they were airlifted to a Chicago hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A second driver was also airlifted after they crashed their pickup truck during the collisions that followed. That driver was transported to another hospital with serious injuries.

Police ultimately determined that a 33-year-old woman had struck the sign, and showed signs of impairment at the scene. She consented to a blood draw, with results pending at this time.

The suspect, a Calumet Park, Illinois resident, was taken to Lake County Jail. She faces felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious injury, along with several other misdemeanors.

Local

North Lawndale 34 mins ago

At least 15 shot at Halloween party in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

Montgomery Fire Department 2 hours ago

Man found dead after fire in suburban Montgomery, officials say

No further information was available.

This article tagged under:

Indiana State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us