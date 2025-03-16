McHenry County

2-vehicle crash in Marengo leaves 5 injured, 3 critically

By NBC Chicago Staff

A two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Marengo Sunday morning left five people injured and three in critical condition, with officials citing poor road conditions due to snow as a factor.

According to authorities, police responded at 9:26 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Union Road and Route 176. While en route, authorities were informed that CPR on an injured individual was being performed by a bystander.

Officials said the collision occurred along Route 176, approximately a half-mile east of the intersection.

In addition to snow-covered roadways, whiteout conditions from blowing winds were also present at the time of the crash. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash.

Police said of the five people injured, three were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. One person was hospitalized in serious condition, while another individual was treated for minor injuries.

A sixth passenger declined medical attention at the scene.

Due to the large response required, ambulances from Crystal Lake, Harvard, Huntley and Woodstock all responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, with details surrounding the cause, speeds and seatbelt usage currently unknown.

There was no further information available.

Note: A previous version of this story reported that six people were hospitalized in the crash. This has been updated to show that there were five hospitalizations, as a sixth patient declined medical attention.

