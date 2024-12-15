Chicago Police

2 Uber riders injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

The shooting closed the local lanes of the Dan Ryan on Friday night for several hours

By Chicago Sun-Times Staff

An Uber driver took two passengers to a hospital after they were shot Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood.

The driver picked up two people and entered the expressway where someone in another car fired shots at them about 9 p.m. near 59th Street, the Illinois State Police said.

The two passengers, whose ages and genders weren’t released, both suffered gunshot wounds, police said. The driver took them to a nearby hospital, where the victims were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests were reported, and state police are investigating.

