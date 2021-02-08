Fort Wayne

2 Tigers at Indiana Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19

Two tigers at a zoo in Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19, officials have announced.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb. 1 first saw mild symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 in one Sumatran tiger.

Fecal samples for the tigers, Bugara and Indah, were collected for testing and came back positive with the virus.

“Bugara, the male Sumatran tiger, has been experiencing a dry cough, and Indah, the female Sumatran tiger, has not shown symptoms at this time,” staff veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox said in a statement issued Saturday. "Both tigers are being watched for any additional clinical signs and remain together in their enclosure."

The source of infection is not yet known and zoo staff are working with the Allen County Department of Health and the State Board of Animal Health to identify potential sources, according to officials.

Access to the tigers has been restricted staff will follow safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Indiana Department of Health.

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is located in northeast Indiana and hosts more than 600,000 people each year;

