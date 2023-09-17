River North

2 teens wounded in stabbing during fight in River North

By Sun Times Wire

Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight in River North early Sunday.

A boy, 15, and a 19-year-old man were arguing with a group of people on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street when the man was stabbed in the back and the boy suffered a cut to his torso, according to Chicago police. The fight happened around 12:20 a.m.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

