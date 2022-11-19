Brighton Park

2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting

Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. He was reportedly in serious condition.

The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

