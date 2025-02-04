2 teens stabbed during fight in Bronzeville, person in custody: Chicago police

One teenager was in custody after two others were stabbed during a fight on Monday evening in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

The incident was reported at around 5:07 p.m. in the 3500 block of South King Drive. According to police, two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were involved in a fight with a third teen, also a 15-year-old boy. That teenager produced a sharp object and stabbed the other two individuals before fleeing the scene.

The teen suspect was taken into custody in the 3100 block of South Giles, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest and listed in good condition at the hospital, according to authorities. The second victim, the 16-year-old boy, sustained a stab wound to the neck and was reported to be in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.