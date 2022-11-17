2 Teens Shot to Death On Far South Side

Two teenagers were fatally shot Thursday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boys, both between 15 and 18 years old, were found just before 7 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other boy was struck in the neck and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.

There was no one in custody.