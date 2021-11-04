2 Teens Shot Near High School on Chicago's Far South Side, Authorities Say

Authorities say that two teens were shot on the city’s Far South Side Thursday afternoon, just steps from Chicago Vocational Career Academy.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot near the intersection of 87th Street and South Jeffery Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There is no update on the conditions of either of the victims in the shooting.

There is a large police presence on the scene, centered around a BP gas station located on the northwest corner of the intersection. The gas station is located near Owens Park in the Stony Island Park neighborhood.

Officers were also observed searching nearby alleys after the shooting took place.

We will update this story with the latest details when they become available.