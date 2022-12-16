Near West Side

2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side

Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side.

The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

