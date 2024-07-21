2 teens shot in Greater Grand Crossing on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago police were investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting on Saturday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were called at around 4:18 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 7000 block of South Vincennes. Two teenage boys were near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen while a 17-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the arm. Both victims were taken to the hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody as Saturday night.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.