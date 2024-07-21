2 teens shot in Greater Grand Crossing on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago police were investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting on Saturday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.

Police were called at around 4:18 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 7000 block of South Vincennes. Two teenage boys were near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen while a 17-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the arm. Both victims were taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Saturday night.