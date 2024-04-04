Chicago Police

2 teens shot in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

Police sirens from a cruiser.
Chicago police are investigating after two teens were shot in a drive-by attack in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Thursday.

According to Chicago police, the teens were walking in the 1100 block of West Catalpa at approximately 3:35 p.m. when a man in a dark-colored sedan opened fire.

An 18-year-old was shot in the left leg and right arm, while a 16-year-old was shot in the left arm and leg, Chicago police said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in good condition.

No further information was immediately available, and police are continuing to investigate.

