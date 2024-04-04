2 teens shot in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

Chicago police are investigating after two teens were shot in a drive-by attack in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Thursday.

According to Chicago police, the teens were walking in the 1100 block of West Catalpa at approximately 3:35 p.m. when a man in a dark-colored sedan opened fire.

An 18-year-old was shot in the left leg and right arm, while a 16-year-old was shot in the left arm and leg, Chicago police said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in good condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information was immediately available, and police are continuing to investigate.