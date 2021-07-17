Little Village

2 Teens Seriously Injured in Little Village Shooting, Police Say

Chicago police say two teens were shot and seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the teens, one 16 and the other 18 years of age, were standing near a sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place at approximately 5:57 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up to the location.

A person inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking both teens multiple times, according to Chicago police. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both listed in serious condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting.

