2 Teens Killed in Northwest Indiana Crash, Authorities Say

Authorities in northwest Indiana say that two teens were killed in a traffic crash on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1100 block of Gostlin Street in Hammond at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

While details of the crash were not immediately released, two 18-year-olds, identified as Diego Villa and Fernando Soto, were both pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

Both Villa and Soto died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to a preliminary cause of death released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A full autopsy is scheduled for Monday, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.