2 Teens Hurt, 1 Critically, in Hyde Park Shooting, Police Say

Two teens were injured, one critically, after they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the teens were sitting in a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hit in the head, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody, and no further information was available about the circumstances of the shooting. Area detectives are investigating the case.