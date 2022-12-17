2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.

The older teen was identified late Friday as Brandon Perez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner on Saturday identified the 14-year-old who died as Nathan Billegas.

Two others, a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, both sustained injuries. The teenage boy was struck to the shoulder and thigh and listed in good condition at the hospital, authorities said. The female victim suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was also reported to be in good condition.

The Noble Network of Charter Schools said in a statement that one of their students was killed and another student was wounded in the shooting Friday.

“We recently learned about senseless gun violence that took the lives of two students and injured two others outside of Benito Juarez High School. It is with a heavy heart that we share that one of the students killed and one of the students injured are Noble students. We send our condolences to the families of these students and we stand in solidarity with the Benito Juarez High School community as they grieve during this time. Noble and CPS are working with CPD as they confirm further details. I am deeply saddened whenever gun violence impacts our schools and communities.”

Police said that no suspects were in custody or identified following the shooting.