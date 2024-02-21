2 teens charged in fatal shooting near Seen High School

Two teens are facing murder charges after a 16-year-old was shot and killed near a high school in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood earlier this year.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, first-degree murder charges have been approved against a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old in the shooting death of Daveon Gibson.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged as an adult in the case, according to prosecutors.

Attempted murder charges were also approved, as two other teens were injured in the shooting.

“We were committed to bringing justice in this case,” CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said. “We did this for the two surviving victims, and for the family of the teen who lost his life.”

According to Chicago police, Gibson and two other teens were walking near Senn High School at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 when multiple individuals got out of a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue.

Those individuals opened fire, striking all three teens.

Gibson was shot in the chest, and was taken to a hospital in suburban Evanston, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A 16-year-old was shot in the jaw, chest and arm, and was hospitalized in critical condition. A third victim was shot in the leg, according to police.

Chicago police believe the shooting was targeted, according to a preliminary investigation.

The shooting stunned the Edgewater community, and Snelling said that it was that community’s help that ultimately helped to crack the case.

“This was a traumatic incident for not just those directly involved, but also to those who knew the victims, who went to school with the victims, or who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting,” he said.

Services are still available from the Crime Victim Services Unit, according to Chicago police.

Both suspects in the case are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.