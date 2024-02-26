2 teens, 13 and 14 years old, injured in south suburban stabbing

Two teenagers were injured during what police called a disturbance on Monday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights, according to authorities.

At around 3:50 p.m., officers with the Chicago Heights Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 1500 block of Hanover, police said. Officers arrived and found two teenagers who had been stabbed.

A 14-year-old boy was injured and later transferred to a Chicago hospital. A second teen, who is 13 years old, was also transferred to a Chicago hospital. Their conditions remained unknown as of late Monday.

What led up to the stabbing remained unclear as Chicago Heights police and the Illinois State Police continued to investigate.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Heights Police Department at 708-756-6400.