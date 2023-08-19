2 teenagers shot at Austin park on Saturday afternoon, police say

Two teenagers were injured during a shooting in broad daylight Saturday at Galewood Park in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 4:10 p.m. at the park in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale. A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were both shot by an unknown offender, according to police.

The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to an area hospital in good condition. The 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to officials.

A motive remained unclear in the hours following the shooting.

Area Five detectives were investigating.