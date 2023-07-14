2 taken to hospital following Schaumburg senior living complex fire

Two people were taken to area hospitals following a fire at a senior living complex in suburban Schaumburg, authorities said.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon at Emerald Village Senior Apartments, a four-story residential building along West Wise Road near Roselle Road.

Two residents were transported to the hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, city officials stated. Residents living in about 20 units were displaced by the fire, and as of late Friday, it remained unknown when they'll be able to reenter their homes. Video captured by Sky 5 following the fire shows multiple fourth floor units that appeared to have sustained heavy siding damage.

A reunification site for family members was established at the nearby Frost Junior High School, 320 W. Wise Rd., according to the village of Schaumburg.

Information about a possible cause was unknown late Friday.