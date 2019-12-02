2 Suspects Sought in Frankfort, New Lenox Township Abductions

The two people suspected of abducting a woman in mid-November in south suburban Frankfort were also suspected in the abduction of a man in nearby New Lenox Township later the same month, the Will County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

In the most recent incident, a man was abducted from his driveway as he attempted to leave for work in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. The man was later found in Indiana unharmed, police confirmed.

Police said four men wearing skimasks directed the victim at gunpoint to an SUV. The offenders then made several stops at stores using bank cards while the victim stayed in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the crime is related to a separate abduction in which two men abducted a woman in nearby Frankfort on Nov. 16, and forced her to make purchases at several locations.

The suspects abducted the victim in her own car, forcing her to withdraw cash or either spend money at various locations, police said. Officials estimated that approximately $8,000 was taken.

Police also believe the suspects, or people working with them, are responsible for a separate armed robbery that occurred hours earlier the same morning at a Shell/Circle K gas station on LaGrange Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frankfort Police Department at 815-469-9435 or the Will County Sheriff's Office at 815-727-8574.