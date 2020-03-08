2 Suspects in Custody After Firing Shots at Chicago Police Officers

Two suspects were taken into custody after they allegedly fired shots at Chicago police officers on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers were fired at in the 800 block of North Waller at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The gunfire did not strike any officers, and officers did not return fire during the incident, according to a police spokesman.

The officers were able to take the two suspects into custody without further incident. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

The incident was the third time this weekend that Chicago police officers have been shot at. An off-duty officer was sitting in a car Friday night in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw when a person in a black vehicle opened fire. A person in the vehicle suffered a graze wound to the calf, and the officer returned fire at the suspects, who fled the scene.

On Sunday morning, an officer on their way into work spotted a person who appeared to be trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the city’s Forest Glen neighborhood. After the officer identified himself, the suspect opened fire, and the officer fired back at him, striking him in the hip.

The man was later brought to St. Bernard, and then was transferred to Stroger Hospital, according to police.