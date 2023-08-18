2 in custody after armed robbers steal from 5 people within 20 minutes on North Side: CPD

Chicago police are investigating and two suspects are in custody after a pair of armed robbers stole from five people within 20 minutes Thursday night, then from another man early Friday on the North Side, officials said.

According to police, the pair first accosted a 63-year-old woman who was walking on a sidewalk about 11:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Grace Street.

Two people armed with rifles got out of a white sedan and took her belongings, then fled the area, police said.

About five minutes later, the driver of a white sedan approached a 42-year-old man in the 3400 block of North Leavitt Street, where two people got out of the car with rifles and stole the items the man was carrying, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The suspects then stole from a 61-year-old man who was walking in the 1700 block of West Berteau Avenue about two minutes later, according to police.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m., the same white sedan pulled up in the 1800 block of West Roscoe Street, where a woman, 32, and a 43-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk, police said.

Two people armed with a handgun and rifle got out of the car and took their belongings, then got back in the car and fled west on Roscoe Street, police said.

Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, someone in a white sedan drove up to a 67-year-old man in the 900 block of West Dakin Street and two people got out, implied they had a weapon and stole from the man, police said.

Officers nearby saw the white sedan a few minutes later and placed the suspects into custody, police said. They also recovered items belonging to the 67-year-old man.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.