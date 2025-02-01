2 suspects charged with murder, robbery in Norwood Park homicide

Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with a murder that rattled Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood.

Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado, 29, and Geiderwuin Bello Morales, 21, were arrested for murder and robbery of a victim who is handicapped or above 60 years old, according to Chicago police. Ubilla-Delgado and Morales were taken into custody on Thursday in the 2600 block of North Troy Street.

The two men were charged in the murder of 63-year-old George Levin, who was found bound in the basement of his home Sunday night near Olympia and Talcott, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Levin died from multiple injuries of assault.

Police still have not released about a possible motive, but Ald. Anthony Napolitano of the 41st Ward previously told NBC Chicago that detectives believe this was not a chance encounter and that the suspects may have searched through or taken some of the victim's belongings.

"Originally our fear was this was a random act of violence, a home invasion, and then we found out it wasn't and that it was an arranged meet-up," Napolitano said.

Both suspects were set to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.