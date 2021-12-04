2 Suspects Charged in Shooting of Chicago Police Officer

Attempted murder charges have been filed against two men who are accused of shooting a Chicago police officer during a traffic investigation on the city’s Far South Side.

According to Chicago police, 21-year-old Adonis Covington and 26-year-old Michael Taylor were both arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred Tuesday in the 9200 block of South Stony Island.

Police say that officers attempted to conduct a traffic investigation at the location when an exchange of gunfire occurred. One of the officers was shot in the leg, and the alleged assailants then attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Officers were able to arrest both men, and the officer injured in the shooting was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Covington now faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police say he’s also facing a felony count of receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of being an “armed habitual criminal,” according to a press release.

Taylor will also face two attempted murder charges, along with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both men will appear in bond court Saturday, according to police.