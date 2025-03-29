2 suburban Kohl's stores close their doors for the final time today. Here's what to know

Two suburban Kohl's stores are among over two dozen across the country that will be closing for good Saturday, including the final store of a once-popular mall in the Chicago suburbs.

The retailer previously announced in January that the stores would be closing by April, with the company confirming this week that March 29 will be the final day in business for several stores.

With closures occurring this weekend, here's what to know:

Which stores are closing in the Chicago area?

Kohl's stores in Plainfield, located at 11860 S. Route 59, and West Dundee, at 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd., are scheduled to close, with Saturday marking the stores' final day in business.

Full list of store closings

The impending closures affect 27 of the company's 1,150-plus locations, according to Kohl's.

The two Illinois closures mark half of the chain's Midwest closures, with the other two stores affected both located in Ohio.

Ten of the 27 closing stores are located in California, with an e-commerce distribution center in Southern California also closing.

Here's the full list:

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

When will stores close?

The company said the stores are slated to close Saturday.

Why is Kohl's closing stores?

The company cited the closing stores as "underperforming."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

The company said employees have been informed, and associated were "offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."

"Kohl's thanks our associates for their work and is working to support our associates during this transition," the company said in its release.