2 Suburban Chicago Restaurants Named on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots For Mother's Day

Yelp released its top 100 brunch spots for Mother's Day and while two suburban restaurants made the list, it appears no Chicago eateries were ranked.

Yelp called the ranking "an all-time list of the best brunch spots for Mother's Day."

The company said it looked at businesses in its Breakfast & Brunch category with "a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'brunch'" and then ranked each one using a number of factors like total volume and reviews mentioning "brunch."

Two suburban Chicago spots made the list, including one in Evanston and one in Geneva.

Evanston's Ovo Frito Cafe ranked at no. 42 on the list, while Geneva's Buttermilk came in at no. 49.

No other Illinois spots made the list.

This comes just as OpenTable announced seven Chicago-area restaurants were among the most popular brunch spots in the country for 2023.

If you're looking for more top breakfast and brunch options around the area, Chicago Today put together a list of best places to check out. Find the full list here.