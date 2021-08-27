2 Students Hospitalized, 48 Test Positive for COVID-19 in Algonquin School District

At least two students who attend Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and another 48 have tested positive for the virus, according to the district's superintendent.

While classes have been in session for less than two weeks, 430 students have been affected by a positive case, including 303 unvaccinated students who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine as a result, Superintendent Susan Harkin said Tuesday as she revealed the numbers at a school board meeting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sixty three students were considered close contacts, but had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Two staff members contracted the virus, but the cases didn't result in any close contacts, according to the Daily Herald.

A close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes cumulatively, of an infectious individual, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Students aren't considered close contacts if they were within 3 to 6 feet of the infected individual as long as both were "engaged in consistent and correct use of a well-fitting mask and other K-12 prevention strategies."

Unvaccinated students identified as close contacts were required to quarantine for 14 days or seven days if they received a negative PCR COVID test.

Close contacts who've been fully vaccinated were advised to get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result, the district stated.

In a message posted on its website, the school district said as of Aug. 23, students can opt in for IDPH's Test-to-Stay program, which allows those who are close contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals to remain in school without going under quarantine.

Students who take part will be tested every other day from the date of their initial exposure, and as long as they don't test positive, won't be required to quarantine.