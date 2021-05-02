Hamilton County Indiana

2 Students Die in Car Crash While Driving to Indiana High School's Prom

A car crash has killed two Indianapolis-area high school students who were heading to prom.

Two other students were injured in the crash in Hamilton County.  

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. One vehicle, a Honda Accord, had for teens in it. They were on their way to Hamilton Heights High School's prom in Kokomo when their vehicle collided with an SUV.

Both vehicles ended up in a field.

The two victims were identified as Lendon Byram, and his front-seat passenger as Kalen Hart.

Hamilton Heights School Corporation officials canceled all prom-related activities and say grief counselors would be available at the school. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

