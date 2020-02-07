2 Staff Members, Coach at Chicago’s Mather High School Removed For Inappropriate Behavior

Two staff members and a volunteer coach at Mather High School on Chicago's Far North Side have been removed for "engaging inappropriately with students," according to a letter sent to parents Friday.

The volunteer coach has also been blocked from volunteering with Chicago Public Schools. Separate investigations have been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General, school officials said.

In the letter to parents, Principal Peter Auffant said he was unable to discuss details regarding the investigations. Parents of impacted students have been notified, and the Office of Student Protections and Title IX is connecting support to students.

One week earlier, CPS announced the removal of top administrators at Lincoln Park High School and the suspension of the boys' basketball team's season amid serious allegations of misconduct.

CPS confirmed multiple ongoing investigations into allegations of student and adult sexual misconduct, retaliation and interference in an investigation at Lincoln Park High School. Students have staged protests, walkouts and sit-ins in response to the firings.